Browns Starting Center Suffers 'Likely' Season-Ending Injury

Tough break for the Cleveland offensive line.

The Cleveland Browns are unsure of who will be under center in Week 1 and now, they'll be uncertain as to who will be at the center position following the injury to starter Nick Harris.

Harris went down with a knee injury on the second play of Friday's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the injury is "likely" to require surgery, thus end his season before it ever started.

Ethan Pocic slid in at center and head coach Kevin Stefanski liked what he saw. 

"Ethan went in there and did a really nice job," Stefanski said. "He's been with us since April. We went out and got him for a reason and we're excited about what he did last night."

Pocic spent the first five years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks and has played both guard and center during his time in the NFL. If Harris' injury is as serious as it is believed to be, one option for the Browns could be to bring back veteran JC Tretter, who they released earlier this offseason.

The Panthers will face the Browns in Week 1 of the 2022 season inside Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST on September 11th. 

