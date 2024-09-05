Bryce Young comments on confidence in Panthers’ remade offensive line
The Carolina Panthers did everything they could to set Bryce Young up for success in year two. In just a couple of days we will finally get the chance to see if Carolina's investment in their offensive line and skill position players can rejuvenate the career of the once heralded quarterback prospect that the franchise mortgaged their future for last winter.
His first test at improving on his disastrous rookie year is a stiff one. The Panthers will head south to New Orleans for a pivotal divisonal matchup in week one. In two matchups versus the Saints last season, Young was sacked eight times. Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson and company made a home in the Panthers backfield, shoving the patchwork Panthers offensive line straight into the lap of their svelte quarterback.
The five-some of Ikem Ekwonu, Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt, and Taylor Moton are determined to make sure that doesn't happen again. The man they have been tasked with protecting, Bryce Young, is über confident in his stable of body guards as they put the final touches on their preparations for their opening salvo of 2024.
"Last year is last year. We have a ton of respect for their defense, their defensive line, the players on their team. They have really good players. For me, I have all of the confidence in the world in my offensive line. I have a ton of confidence in the scheme we have, the guys up front, and everyone who is a part of the pass pro(tection) game. I have all of the confidence in the world in them and my job is to execute the calls as they are."
The play of the offensive line and the requisite improvements that Young makes due to that improvement are the keys to the Carolina Panthers success in 2024 and beyond. Competency up front will lead to everything on the offense; the quarterback, the receivers, the running backs, etc. being more successful. They man they have been tasked to protect believes in them, and the world at large will get to see if that belief is well-founded in just a few days time.