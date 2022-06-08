Cam Newton Admits to Putting Himself in 'F***ed Up Situations'

When Sam Darnold went down with a shoulder injury last season and was placed on injured reserve, the Panthers decided that it was in the team's best interest to bring back Cam Newton.

Newton, who had been a free agent since the early parts of training camp, stayed ready just in case an opportunity came. His second stint with the Panthers wasn't a very memorable one, other than his first game back inside of Bank of America Stadium, as it was an uphill battle all along.

To be able to learn an entire offensive system takes weeks to do, but Newton didn't have that luxury. He had to learn it all on the fly and recently, he mentioned on "The Pivot Podcast'' hosted by ESPN's Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor that it hurt his ability to be his true self on the field.

"I signed on Thursday. I played on Sunday," Newton said. "At what point did you think you was going to be successful? The next week, I started. That's still under 10 days of you being on the team. And you're still trying to learn the offense.

"So before I sit up here and allow the narrative to be made that Cam ain't got it no more, Cam is taking full responsibility and saying Cam put himself in a f---ed-up situation, which then had a ricochet effect to people thinking [how they think of me].''

The one thing that was very evident during the interview is that Cam still wants to play football, as long as it's in the right situation. The confidence is still there despite having a couple of down years with the Patriots and Panthers.

"There's not 32 guys better than me," Newton said. "If you think I couldn't be on somebody's team right now, you're a damn fool.''

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.