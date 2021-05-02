Carolina Adds Terrace Marshall Jr. to Stacked WR Corps

The Carolina Panthers add a prototypical alpha to their wide receiver room. One that is familiar with offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, nonetheless.

Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase lit college football on fire in 2019 on their way to winning a National Championship with Joe Burrow at LSU. The third receiver on that team–while not as highly coveted–played a big role for the Tigers as well.

With Burrow at quarterback and Joe Brady as the passing game coordinator, Terrace Marshall Jr. caught 46 passes for 671 yards with 13 of those receptions going for touchdowns. He followed that up with an even more impressive 48-731-10 stat line in just seven games played in 2020. This was with LSU on a down year after losing Burrow and Brady to the NFL.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound playmaker has the exact frame that you want from an X-receiver. While he projects to line up outside with DJ Moore and Robby Anderson he also has some experience playing in the slot.

Marshall is still a raw prospect as he has yet to even blow out 21 candles on a birthday cake. His unofficial 4.40 40-yard dash time is outstanding for a player of his size. He has every measurable attribute that a team looks for in an alpha receiver.

Moore and Marshall could form one of the best WR duos in the NFL for years to come. Joe Brady has proven that he can feed multiple pass-catchers after the Panthers had three 1,000-plus yard wideouts last season.

Curtis Samuel will be a tough player to replace but Carolina has done its best to do so. Instead of vying for another speedster, the Panthers have brought in two big-bodied red zone threats to get the job done in Marshall and David Moore.

Sam Darnold is quietly the biggest winner with this acquisition. The former Jets quarterback upgrades from one of the worst WR corps in 2019 to one of the league's best.

