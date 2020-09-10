SI.com
AllPanthers
Carolina Panthers Announce 2020 Team Captains

Jason Hewitt

As the 2020 NFL season begins today, the Carolina Panthers have announced the following players as team captains this year:

RB Christian McCaffrey

QB Teddy Bridgewater

LT Russell Okung

LB Tahir Whitehead

LB Shaq Thompson

DT Kawann Short

The players made their votes, and now it is official. It seems as though each selection made perfect sense for the team to make, especially considering that this is a young team that needs leadership and guidance from its veterans. 

An interesting thing to note about this year's captains is that half of them were not on the Panthers' roster in 2019. Bridgewater, Okung, and Whitehead all played for different teams last season. While they may not have as much experience wearing black and blue, they are respected NFL veterans who have proven that they have been the right guys to lead ever since they were signed during the offseason. 

McCaffrey, Short, and Thompson have been Panthers for quite some time. Short was named a captain at the beginning of the 2019 season while McCaffrey was named as a captain later that year. On the other hand, Thompson was named as a captain for the first time in his career, which signifies that this could be his year to shine since Luke Kuechly retired.

We will see these captains in action against the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

