Panthers Choose Their 4 to Protect from Waivers

One of the many new rules this year in the NFL is that each organization has the ability to "protect" four players on their practice squad each week from being signed by another team.

This week, the Panthers elected to protect RB Reggie Bonnafon, OL Matt Kaskey, DB Natrell Jamerson, and K/P Kaare Vedvik.

Head coach Matt Rhule discussed with the media on Wednesday what went into those decisions.

"It's such a unique thing because it's on Thursday. You're just trying to say to yourself 'okay, where are issues? Where could we see someone try to come in and take someone?' But because it's Tuesday, you've already kind of set your game plan so it's just a little bit of forethought and it's not really quite as protected as maybe I thought when the rule first came out. I think for us, it's just a matter of hey, who do we want to protect each week that we think has a chance to get in the game."

Also note that gameday rosters expanded from 46 to 48 players and two practice players can be placed on the active roster to move the total from 53 to 55.

It remains unclear as to how they will plan on constructing the roster each week, but each practice player can only be added twice on the additional two roster spots before he must be placed on the team's active roster.

