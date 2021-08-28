August 28, 2021
JUST IN: Panthers Cut Six Players

The Panthers trim their roster once again.
The deadline for teams to get down to just 53 players is set for Tuesday but the Panthers are getting a little bit of a head start. Saturday afternoon, the team announced that they have released kicker Joey Slye after his preseason struggles and will go with the recently acquired Ryan Santoso.

Moments ago, Carolina cut six more players which brings the team's total down to 71. Of those released are offensive tackle Martez Ivey, wide receiver Ishmael Hyman, linebacker Jonathan Celestin, linebacker Paddy Fisher, running back Darius Clark, and safety Doug Middleton. These moves were reported by Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.

