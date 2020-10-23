Carolina Panthers Depth Chart vs New Orleans Saints
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for their week seven matchup vs the New Orleans Saints (3-2). One should note that this depth chart will likely be very different come gameday due to the unclear status of kicker Joey Slye (on reserve/COVID list) and corner Rasul Douglas (missed Thursday practice/non-injury related).
OFFENSE
QB: Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier OR P.J. Walker
RB: Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon
FB: Alex Armah
WR: DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Brandon Zylstra
WR: Robby Anderson, Seth Roberts, Pharoh Cooper
TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson
LT: Russell Okung, Greg Little
LG: Chris Reed, Dennis Daley
C: Matt Paradis, Sam Tecklenburg
RG: John Miller
RT: Taylor Moton, Trent Scott
DEFENSE
DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, Austin Larkin
DT: Zach Kerr, Woodrow Hamilton
DT: Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy
DE: Stephen Weatherly, Efe Obada
WILL: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford
MIKE: Tahir Whitehead, Adarius Taylor
SAM: Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.
CB: Donte Jackson, Troy Pride, Corn Elder
CB: Rasul Douglas, Eli Apple, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
SS: Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson
FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK: Joey Slye
P: Joey Charlton
KO: Joey Slye
H: Joey Charlton
PR: Pharoh Cooper, DJ Moore
KR: Pharoh Cooper, Trenton Cannon
LS: JJ Jansen
Carolina and New Orleans are set to kickoff at 1 p.m. on FOX.
