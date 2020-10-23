SI.com
Carolina Panthers Depth Chart vs New Orleans Saints

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for their week seven matchup vs the New Orleans Saints (3-2). One should note that this depth chart will likely be very different come gameday due to the unclear status of kicker Joey Slye (on reserve/COVID list) and corner Rasul Douglas (missed Thursday practice/non-injury related).

OFFENSE

QB: Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier OR P.J. Walker

RB: Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon

FB: Alex Armah

WR: DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Brandon Zylstra

WR: Robby Anderson, Seth Roberts, Pharoh Cooper

TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

LT: Russell Okung, Greg Little

LG: Chris Reed, Dennis Daley

C: Matt Paradis, Sam Tecklenburg

RG: John Miller

RT: Taylor Moton, Trent Scott

DEFENSE

DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, Austin Larkin

DT: Zach Kerr, Woodrow Hamilton

DT: Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy

DE: Stephen Weatherly, Efe Obada

WILL: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford

MIKE: Tahir Whitehead, Adarius Taylor

SAM: Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.

CB: Donte Jackson, Troy Pride, Corn Elder

CB: Rasul Douglas, Eli Apple, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

SS: Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson

FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK: Joey Slye

P: Joey Charlton

KO: Joey Slye

H: Joey Charlton

PR: Pharoh Cooper, DJ Moore

KR: Pharoh Cooper, Trenton Cannon

LS: JJ Jansen

Carolina and New Orleans are set to kickoff at 1 p.m. on FOX.

