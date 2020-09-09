SI.com
AllPanthers
Several Panthers Listed on Injury Report from Wednesday's Practice

Schuyler Callihan

The Panthers and Raiders are just days away from kicking off the 2020 season. Today, the Panthers got back to work in preparation for their week one opponent, but several players are dealing with some bumps and bruises prior to Sunday's game. 

Below is the injury report from Wednesday's practice:

Did not practice 

LG Dennis Daley (ankle)

Full participants

DE Brian Burns (ankle)

S Juston Burris (rib)

RB Trenton Cannon (shoulder)

CB Corn Elder (hamstring)

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (wrist)

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

C Tyler Larsen (calf)

OT Greg Little (ankle)

OT Taylor Moton (wrist)

OT Russell Okung (ankle)

CB Troy Pride Jr. (ankle)

WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)

DT Kawann Short (shoulder)

TE Ian Thomas (toe)

LB Shaq Thompson (groin)

DE Stephen Weatherly (hamstring)

LB Tahir Whitehead (groin)

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III (hamstring)

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule doesn't seem to be too concerned about the long list and feels confident that most guys are going to play this weekend.

"I don't have anything to do with the injury report, that's the trainer. They hand [the injury report] to me and I look at it, so I think it's just anyone receiving treatment. Everyone has been practicing."

Despite the long list, it seems as if left guard Dennis Daley is the only one in real danger of not playing this Sunday. Earlier this week, Rhule said, "I don't really know how long to say for Dennis. I don't know if it's day-to-day or even longer."

