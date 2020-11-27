Carolina Panthers Injury Report/Game Status vs Vikings
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers (4-7) will be hitting the road this weekend to take on the Minnesota Vikings (4-6) on Sunday at 1 p.m. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday, which details the game status of injured players.
QUESTIONABLE
S Sam Franklin (ankle)
DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder)
RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder)
OL John Miller (knee/ankle)
OL Russll Okung (calf)
LB Tahir Whitehead (rib)
WR Brandon Zylstra (shoulder)
DOUBTFUL
CB Donte Jackson (toe)
OUT
OL Dennis Daley (concussion)
