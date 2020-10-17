Carolina Panthers: Madden 21 Player Ratings After Week 5

Video games are supposed to be just for fun but NFL players and gamers alike can take Madden ratings very seriously. The Madden rating adjusters try their best to keep up and alter players' rankings throughout the season. We'll go through a few Panthers adjustments and see if they got them right.

RB Mike Davis

Panthers running back Mike Davis has played tremendous football since taking over for All-Pro Christian McCaffrey as the teams' lead back. He has finally had his overall rating changed from 76 to 77. His route running ability ratings saw the most improvements. I would argue that he should be at least an 80 overall since he has stepped in for the 99 overall McCaffrey and the Carolina offense has hardly missed a beat. Davis might be happy that his rating has finally improved even if it is just by one point. The running back tweeted this a day before the new ratings were released:

CB Rasul Douglas

Cornerback Rasul Douglas has been another player that has exceeded expectations for Carolina this season. His overall rating was bumped from 74 to 75. Douglas has taken over as arguably the No. 1 corner for the team. It is good to see the Madden world taking notice of the consistent play of the defensive back.

DT Kawann Short

Kawann Short was one of the few Panthers that saw his rating drop after the team's three-game winning streak. His overall rating went from 85 down to 79. This comes after the news that Short's season will be coming to an early end for the second year in a row. Talk about adding salt to a wound.

QB Teddy Bridgewater

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater got an overall boost from 76 to 77. He started the season at a 75 so he is steadily on the rise. His awareness and short accuracy both got a plus-one boost. Awareness and short accuracy are some of Bridgewater's best real-life attributes so Madden is definitely keeping up to speed here.

WR Robby Anderson

Robby Anderson has quickly become Bridgewater's favorite target and possibly the No. 1 receiver in Carolina this season. His Madden rating stayed at 86 overall after 112 receiving yards in week 5 against the Falcons. He did get a nice two-point bonus to his release though. The most interesting thing about Anderson's ratings is that he has seen a three-point boost to his awareness attribute this season despite mistaking Panthers' mascot Sir Purr for a bear.

A link to the full Madden NFL player ratings and adjustments can be found here.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Josh Altorfer at @jaltorfer1.