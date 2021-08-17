August 17, 2021
BREAKING: Panthers Make First Wave of Cuts

The first set of cuts were made Tuesday afternoon by the Carolina Panthers.
Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers traded offensive lineman Greg Little to the Miami Dolphins for a 7th round pick and placed second-year cornerback Troy Pride Jr. on injured reserve.

Those two moves were not expected to take place but in addition to that, Carolina also had to trim the roster down from 90 to 85 today. To do so, the Panthers released fullback Rod Smith, waived/injured center Mike Panasiuk, and waived/injured linebacker Nate Hall. Those three roster moves plus the news of Little being dealt and Pride landing on the injured list bring the roster to 85.

The Panthers will return home to Bank of America Stadium this Saturday to play host to the Baltimore Ravens at 7 p.m. EST.

BREAKING: Panthers Make First Wave of Cuts

