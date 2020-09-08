SI.com
AllPanthers
Panthers Rank Near the Bottom of The MMQB's Preseason Power Rankings

Schuyler Callihan

Albert Breer and the folks over at the MMQB on Sports Illustrated put together their preseason team rankings for the 2020 season and have pegged the Carolina Panthers at No. 30, only ahead of The Washington Football Team and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It's hard to argue with ranking the Panthers 30th if we are being honest. There's just too many unknowns, too many new faces, and not a lot of depth at several areas of the roster. The only team I would say the crew should have put the Panthers in front of is the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 29. Cincinnati will be working in a new quarterback and although Joe Burrow has a bright future, year one is going to be a work in progress. Carolina's offense is in much better shape than the Bengals and there are a few more winnable games for Carolina on their schedule.

Putting my nitpicking of the power rankings aside, the Panthers will probably spend the majority of the season in the bottom five or so unless they shock some people and upset a few teams. Carolina plays Tom Brady and the Bucs in week two and if the Panthers can somehow find a way to come out on top, they should see a pretty significant boost in the power rankings. 

Do you feel the Panthers being ranked 30th is too high, too low, or just about right? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

