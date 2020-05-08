Carolina Panthers Preseason Schedule Released

Despite COVID-19 altering and even canceling several scheduled NFL events such as the draft, meetings, rookie mini camp and so on, there seems to be a glimmer of hope that the 2020 regular season will start on time.

Last night, the NFL released the regular season schedule for all 32 teams. In addition to that, the Panthers released their sort-of complete preseason tilt. Their week three matchup with the Ravens is currently the only preseason game with a set date and time.

Preseason Week One: vs Jacksonville Jaguars (Aug 13-17, TBA)

Preseason Week Two: at New England Patriots (Aug 20-24, TBA)

Preseason Week Three: at Baltimore Ravens (Aug 30, 8 p.m.)

Preseason Week Four: vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Sep 3, TBA)

These four games will be extremely important for the majority of this team and the coaching staff, probably more important for them than any other team in the league.

The Panthers had so much change in one offseason and several guys will be vying for not only starting spots, but a spot on the 53-man roster. Position battles will heat up in the latter half of the preseason schedule for the backup spots and one to watch will be at the quarterback position. Will it be Will Grier or P.J. Walker backing up Teddy Bridgewater? There will be several battles going on throughout the month of August that you will want to keep your eyes on.

Which preseason games are you most looking forward to watching? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

