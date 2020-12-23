Carolina Panthers Release Week 16 Depth Chart

The Panthers have updated their depth chart ahead of this week's game vs the Football Team.

The Carolina Panthers look to get back in the win column this week as they hit the road to take on the Washington Football Team and former Panthers' head coach, Ron Rivera. Late Tuesday night, the Panthers released their depth chart for this week's game.

OFFENSE

QB: Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Will Grier

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon, Rodney Smith

WR: Robby Anderson, Pharoh Cooper

WR: DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Brandon Zylstra

TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

FB: Alex Armah

LT: Russell Okung, Trent Scott

LG: Chris Reed, Michael Schofield III

C: Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen

RG: John Miller, Michael Schofield III

RT: Taylor Moton, Trent Scott

DEFENSE

DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Austin Larkin

DT: Zach Kerr, Bravvion Roy

DT: Derrick Brown, Woodrow Hamilton

DE: Yetur Gross-Matos, Efe Obada

WILL: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford, Adarius Taylor

MIKE: Tahir Whitehead, Jermaine Carter Jr.

SAM: Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.

CB: Donte Jackson, Corn Elder, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

CB: Rasul Douglas, Troy Pride Jr., Natrell Jamerson

FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield

SS: Juston Burris, Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Joey Slye

P: Joseph Charlton

KO: Joey Slye

H: Joseph Charlton

PR: Pharoh Cooper

KR: Trenton Cannon, Pharoh Cooper

LS: JJ Jansen

