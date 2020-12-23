Carolina Panthers Release Week 16 Depth Chart
The Carolina Panthers look to get back in the win column this week as they hit the road to take on the Washington Football Team and former Panthers' head coach, Ron Rivera. Late Tuesday night, the Panthers released their depth chart for this week's game.
OFFENSE
QB: Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Will Grier
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon, Rodney Smith
WR: Robby Anderson, Pharoh Cooper
WR: DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Brandon Zylstra
TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson
FB: Alex Armah
LT: Russell Okung, Trent Scott
LG: Chris Reed, Michael Schofield III
C: Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen
RG: John Miller, Michael Schofield III
RT: Taylor Moton, Trent Scott
DEFENSE
DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Austin Larkin
DT: Zach Kerr, Bravvion Roy
DT: Derrick Brown, Woodrow Hamilton
DE: Yetur Gross-Matos, Efe Obada
WILL: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford, Adarius Taylor
MIKE: Tahir Whitehead, Jermaine Carter Jr.
SAM: Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.
CB: Donte Jackson, Corn Elder, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
CB: Rasul Douglas, Troy Pride Jr., Natrell Jamerson
FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield
SS: Juston Burris, Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Joey Slye
P: Joseph Charlton
KO: Joey Slye
H: Joseph Charlton
PR: Pharoh Cooper
KR: Trenton Cannon, Pharoh Cooper
LS: JJ Jansen
