LIVE: Carolina Panthers Roster Cuts Tracker

Schuyler Callihan

Today is cut down day as NFL teams reduce their rosters from 80 to 53. This is a tough day for many of the players who are hoping and waiting anxiously to find out if they made the active roster for the 2020 regular season. There always seems to be a handful of surprises each year on cut day. Could the Panthers have any surprises? Keep it here for the latest updates

Note: Roster cuts listed are information gathered from our sources and from published reports from numerous others.

Roster Cut Day Tracker

S Quin Blanding released

TE Temarrick Hemingway released

DE Austin Larkin cut

WR Marken Michel released

OL Aaron Monteiro released

Tepper Explains Reasoning Behind Cam Newton's Release

Injury concerns wasn't the only reason Cam Newton is no longer with the Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Final Projection of the Panthers' 53-Man Roster

A limited number of spots are available on the Panthers' roster. We breakdown who to expect to see on Saturday's finalized roster.

Schuyler Callihan

Analyzing David Tepper's Reasoning on Cam Newton's Release

"We made the best possible decision we could given the circumstances."

Jason Hewitt

Jerry Richardson Statue Will Not Return to Bank of America Stadium

Team owner David Tepper says that it was the right decision to remove the statue of former owner Jerry Richardson

Schuyler Callihan

Phil Snow on Derrick Brown: "He's Exactly What We Thought He Was"

First round draft pick Derrick Brown is making an early impression on Panthers DC Phil Snow

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: OT Matt Kaskey Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers offensive tackle Matt Kaskey could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Tepper Talks Possibility of Contract Extension for GM Marty Hurney

GM Marty Hurney may have to wait to dive into contract negotiations

Schuyler Callihan

ROSTER MOVE: Panthers Waive/Injured WR Tommylee Lewis

The Panthers roster is back down to 79 players

Schuyler Callihan

CBS Announces TV Crew for Panthers/Raiders Season Opener

The stage is getting set for the Panthers first game next Sunday

Schuyler Callihan

Chris Manhertz Looking to be "The Garbageman" Like His Basketball Days

The tight end could be catching a lot more passes this season

Jason Hewitt

