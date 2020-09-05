LIVE: Carolina Panthers Roster Cuts Tracker

Today is cut down day as NFL teams reduce their rosters from 80 to 53. This is a tough day for many of the players who are hoping and waiting anxiously to find out if they made the active roster for the 2020 regular season. There always seems to be a handful of surprises each year on cut day. Could the Panthers have any surprises? Keep it here for the latest updates

Note: Roster cuts listed are information gathered from our sources and from published reports from numerous others.

Roster Cut Day Tracker

S Quin Blanding released

TE Temarrick Hemingway released

DE Austin Larkin cut

WR Marken Michel released

OL Aaron Monteiro released

