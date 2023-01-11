REPORT: Panthers Submit a Request to Interview Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Another name for Panthers fans to keep their eyes on.

The Carolina Panthers search for a new head coach continues. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Panthers have submitted a request to the Dallas Cowboys to interview offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for the head coaching vacancy.

Moore, 34, is viewed as one of the top coordinators in the league and is someone who will draw interest as a head coaching candidate from others as well. Last year, Moore interviewed for the head coaching vacancies in Jacksonville and Miami.

After retiring as a backup quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, Moore shifted to the Dallas coaching staff as the quarterback's coach where he served in that role for just one season before replacing the fired Scott Linehan as offensive coordinator.

This season, the Cowboys finished 4th in scoring (27.5 ppg), 11th in total offense (354.9 ypg), 9th in rushing (135.2 ypg), and 14th in passing (219.8 ypg).

Jim Caldwell and Steve Wilks have already interviewed for the job. Frank Reich is reportedly scheduled to interview today.

