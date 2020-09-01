INJURY UPDATE: Panthers TE Ian Thomas Currently Out with a Toe Injury

Replacing Greg Olsen at tight end is not going to be easy for the Carolina Panthers and now, the guy that is expected to fill in as his replacement, Ian Thomas, is out with an injury.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule briefly provided an update on Thomas' status and the severity of the injury.

"Ian hurt his toe at the end of the last practice. I think they MRI'd it and it was nothing serious, just a hyperextended toe so he should hopefully be back. Depending on how his rehab goes, he should be back here pretty soon."

Should Thomas get back in time for the start of the regular season, he is expected to be the no. 1 tight end on the depth chart. If he is not able to go, Chris Manhertz would be the next guy in line followed by Temarrick Hemingway.

During the first two years of Thomas' career, he has hauled in 52 receptions for 469 yards and three touchdowns.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.