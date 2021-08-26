August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

BREAKING: Panthers Trade LB Denzel Perryman

Carolina ships Perryman to Las Vegas.
Author:
Publish date:

Late Wednesday evening, the Carolina Panthers agreed to trade linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 7th round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2022 6th round pick. The deal will be complete following a physical from Perryman.

Perryman signed a two-year deal with the Panthers earlier this offseason but a hip flexor has held him out for most of training camp. Earlier this week, Perryman suffered a new injury.

"Yeah, he got stepped on yesterday," head coach Matt Rhule said. "So, he had a new injury yesterday unfortunately for him. The guy has worked hard to come back from the hip flexor and he was moving around and just got stepped on yesterday, it was kind of a freak deal. He was running to the ball hard, got stepped on so we're hoping it's not long but we're just being careful with him."

When asked if the Panthers still had plans for Perryman, Rhule responded, "We signed Denzel for a reason. We know he's a good player. Injuries are injuries. As I've told guys, you can't control what happens, I'm just concerned with how you react to it. So as long as you're working hard to get back and you're taking notes you know, I think Denzel and I are on the same page with that."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16462109_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Panthers Trade LB Denzel Perryman

USATSI_16613038_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Josh Bynes Injury Update, Kicker Competition, a New Fullback + More

Untitled design
News

Broncos Name Starting Quarterback

USATSI_16604917_168388579_lowres
News

Steelers Name Starting QB for Friday's Game vs Panthers

USATSI_15247673_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Robby Anderson Wants to Continue Chasing His Dream in Carolina

USATSI_16567205_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Sign Kicker to Compete with Joey Slye

USATSI_16462109_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers LB Denzel Perryman Suffers New Injury

USATSI_16614281_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Perryman & Haynes Injury Updates, Search for a Fullback + More