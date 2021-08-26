BREAKING: Panthers Trade LB Denzel Perryman

Late Wednesday evening, the Carolina Panthers agreed to trade linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 7th round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2022 6th round pick. The deal will be complete following a physical from Perryman.

Perryman signed a two-year deal with the Panthers earlier this offseason but a hip flexor has held him out for most of training camp. Earlier this week, Perryman suffered a new injury.

"Yeah, he got stepped on yesterday," head coach Matt Rhule said. "So, he had a new injury yesterday unfortunately for him. The guy has worked hard to come back from the hip flexor and he was moving around and just got stepped on yesterday, it was kind of a freak deal. He was running to the ball hard, got stepped on so we're hoping it's not long but we're just being careful with him."

When asked if the Panthers still had plans for Perryman, Rhule responded, "We signed Denzel for a reason. We know he's a good player. Injuries are injuries. As I've told guys, you can't control what happens, I'm just concerned with how you react to it. So as long as you're working hard to get back and you're taking notes you know, I think Denzel and I are on the same page with that."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.