Carolina Panthers Transactions - 2021

A full list of every roster move the Carolina Panthers make.

May 2021

5/6 Signed FB Mason Stokke (Wisconsin) as an undrafted free agent

5/6 Signed P Oscar Draguicevich (Washington State) as an undrafted free agent

5/6 Signed G David Moore (Grambling) as an undrafted free agent

5/2 Drafted DT Phil Hoskins (Kentucky) in 7th round of 2021 NFL Draft

5/2 Drafted LS Thomas Fletcher (Alabama) in 6th round of 2021 NFL Draft

5/1 Drafted WR Shi Smith (South Carolina) in 6th round of 2021 NFL Draft

5/1 Drafted G Deonte Brown (Alabama) in 6th round of 2021 NFL Draft

5/1 Drafted CB Keith Taylor Jr. (Washington) in 5th round of 2021 NFL Draft

5/1 Drafted DT Daviyon Nixon (Iowa) in 5th round of 2021 NFL Draft

5/1 Drafted RB Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State) in 4th round of 2021 NFL Draft

5/1 Traded 109th pick to Titans for the 126th, 166th, and 232nd picks

5/1 Traded 89th pick to Texans for the 109th & 158th picks, 2022 4th round pick

5/1 Drafted TE Tommy Tremble (Notre Dame) in 3rd round of 2021 NFL Draft

April 2021

4/30 Drafted T Brady Christensen (BYU) in 3rd round o 2021 NFL Draft

4/30 Traded 73rd and 191st picks to Eagles for 70th pick

4/30 Drafted WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (LSU)

4/30 Traded 52nd and 113th pick to Browns for 59th and 89th picks

4/29 Drafted CB Jaycee Horn (South Carolina) in 2021 NFL Draft

4/28 Traded QB Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos for 6th round pick

4/20 Signed free agent DT DaQuan Jones

4/19 Placed LB Jordan Mack on reserve/retired list

4/13 Signed free agent FB Mikey Daniel

4/13 Signed free agent DE Frank Herron

4/13 Signed free agent DT P.J. Johnson

4/12 Signed free agent CB A.J. Bouye

4/6 Signed free agent S J.T. Ibe

4/6 Signed free agent CB Jalen Julius

4/6 Signed free agent T Martez Ivey

4/5 Traded 2021 4th and 6th round picks and 2022 2nd round pick to Jets for QB Sam Darnold

March 2021

3/30 Re-signed G John Miller

3/30 Signed free agent WR Micah Simon

3/24 Signed free agent K Matt Ammendola

3/23 Signed free agent LB Frankie Luvu

3/22 Waived K Lirim Hajrullahu

3/22 Signed free agent TE Dan Arnold

3/20 Signed free agent WR David Moore

3/19 Signed free agent LB Denzel Perryman

3/19 Signed free agent DE Morgan Fox

3/19 Signed free agent LB Haason Reddick

3/19 Signed free agent G Pat Elflein

3/18 Signed free agent T Cameron Erving

3/18 Signed free agent RB Darius Clark

3/17 Signed LS J.J. Jansen to a one-year contract

3/17 Released S Tre Boston

3/16 Released DT Zach Kerr

3/15 Released WR Amarah Darboh

3/11 TE Greg Olsen and LB Thomas Davis Sr. sign one-day contracts to retire as Panthers

3/9 Placed franchise tag on T Taylor Moton

February 2021

2/23 Signed T Trent Scott to a one-year extension

2/22 Signed WR Brandon Zylstra to a one-year contract extension

2/22 Signed WR Keith Kirkwood to a one-year contract extension

2/19 Released P Michael Palardy

2/19 Released DE Stephen Weatherly

2/16 Released DT Kawann Short

2/12 Released DB Natrell Jamerson

2/12 Released DT Woodrow Hamilton

2/3 Signed TE Stephen Sullivan to a reserve/future contract

January 2021

1/5 Signed K Joey Slye to a one-year contract extension

1/4 Signed TE Colin Thompson to a contract extension through 2021

1/4 Signed C Sam Tecklenburg to a reserve/future contract

1/4 Signed DT Mike Panasiuk to a reserve/future contract

1/4 Signed TE Giovanni Ricci to a reserve/future contract

1/4 Signed G Aaron Monteiro to a reserve/future contract

1/4 Signed LB Chris Orr to a reserve/future contract

1/4 Signed WR Marken Michel to a reserve/future contract

1/4 Signed WR Ishmael Hyman to a reserve/future contract

1/4 Signed LB Clay Johnston to a reserve/future contract

1/4 Signed G Mike Horton to a reserve/future contract

1/4 Signed K Lirim Hajrullahu to a reserve/future contract

1/4 Signed WR Amara Darboh to a reserve/future contract

1/4 Signed DB Sean Chandler to a reserve/future contract

1/4 Signed WR Ventell Bryant to a reserve/future contract

1/4 Signed LB Daniel Bituli to a reserve/future contract

1/2 Signed QB Tommy Stevens to the active roster from the practice squad

1/2 Placed CB Troy Pride Jr. on reserve/injured list (hip)

1/2 Elevated LB Clay Johnston to active roster (COVID-19 replacement) for Week 17

1/2 Elevated T Aaron Monteiro to active roster (COVID-19 replacement) for Week 17

