BREAKING: Panthers Waive a 2020 Draftee, Efe Obada & Matt Kaskey

Moments ago, the Panthers announced that they have waived fifth round pick Kenny Robinson (safety), defensive end Efe Obada, and offensive tackle Matt Kaskey.

These moves were made to make room for the recently acquired three players the Panthers claimed off waivers (CB Rasul Douglas, DE Shareef Miller, and OT Trent Scott).

Kaskey was a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but put together a pretty solid camp. Seeing Robinson and Obada being waived was a bit surprising as Obada had seemed to have taken the next step in his development and although Robinson is short on experience, he had a fairly high ceiling.

All three (Kaskey, Obada, and Robinson) still have a chance to make their way back to Carolina as the Panthers have three spots on the practice squad remaining. This could be a possibility if they clear waivers.

