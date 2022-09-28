Skip to main content

Christian McCaffrey Dealing with Thigh Injury

The Panthers star popped up on the injury report Wednesday.

Wednesdays are typically an off day for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. At first glance of the injury report, I didn't think much of it until I did a double take and realized he had an actual injury designation (thigh) rather than what it normally lists - (rest). 

Head coach Matt Rhule doesn't know the severity of the injury just yet and is also unclear about whether or not he'll be able to go this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

"After the game," Rhule said when asked when he knew of the injury. "I didn't know anything about it during the game. After the game, Monday morning, they talked about it. He's taking care of himself right now. He's getting his body right, so we'll see what he does tomorrow."

