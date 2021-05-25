Sports Illustrated home
Christian McCaffrey Reveals Jersey Number for 2021 Season

The Panthers star running back has settled on a number...for now.
Earlier this offseason, the NFL eased up on jersey number restrictions. 

The expanded jerseys will allow running backs, tight ends, fullbacks, H-backs, and wide receivers to wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89; defensive backs can choose from 1-49; linebackers 1-59 and 90-99; offensive linemen 50-79; and defensive linemen 50-79 and 90-99. QBs, kickers, and punters will remain in 1-19.

Last week, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey teased fans on Instagram by posting a picture of him in a No. 5 jersey hinting at a possible change.

Tuesday afternoon, McCaffrey told reporters that he will be sticking with No. 22 for the 2021 season.

"I checked the price," McCaffrey said jokingly." It won't be this year. That's a number that means a lot to me for a lot of personal reasons. I'm not saying yes or no but it'll be No. 22 this year."

