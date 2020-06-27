Christian McCaffrey's Odds to Win 2020 NFL MVP

Coming off of one of the most impressive seasons by a running back in NFL history, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey looks to earn more of the league's respect in 2020. Can he win the 2020 NFL MVP? There's a possibility.

According to OddsShark.com, McCaffrey has the 11th best odds to win the award sitting at +2500. Although those in front of him such as Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady, and others are deserving of their odds, McCaffrey should be a little higher in my opinion. When Jameis Winston, yes, the same Jameis Winston that threw 30 interceptions and is now the backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans has the same odds as McCaffrey, something is wrong.

I would have figured that McCaffrey would be in the top five considering the ridiculous numbers he put up a year ago, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark in both rushing and receiving. However, it seems as if he still has some more work to do. Even with new offensive coordinator Joe Brady now in the fold, CMC should see the same amount of touches and reach similar numbers that we are accustomed to seeing from him.

As good as McCaffrey is, for him to win the MVP, the Panthers are going to have to win some games. If they only rack up three to six wins, there's virtually no chance for him to win the award.

Do you think Christian McCaffrey will be an MVP contender in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

