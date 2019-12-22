It's easy to join the conversation. Just click the "follow" button in the right corner of the site, then log in with either Facebook or Google to discuss.

It's almost time for kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium for the game between the Carolina Panthers (5-9) and the Indianapolis Colts (6-8). It's 46 degrees and sunny outside in downtown Indianapolis.

This is the seventh meeting between the Panthers and Colts, with Carolina holding 5-1 advantage. The Panthers won 29-26 in overtime when they last met on Nov. 2, 2015 in Charlotte.

No Shaq Thompson, no Marquis Haynes for Carolina today.

Neither team is headed to the playoffs. The Panthers have lost six in a row and seven of their last eight games, while Indianapolis is in the middle of a four-game losing streak and has lost six of seven.

Panthers get the ball first. Touchback, start at their 25.

Will Grier's first NFL pass attempt is incomplete to Wright.

Another incompletion, then a 1-yard connection with DJ Moore. Panthers punting.

Hines returns the punt 40 yards, sets up the Colts with a short field at the Carolina 36.

Colts take advantage, score eight plays later on a 1-yard keeper by Jacoby Brissett. 7-0 Indianapolis

Carolina takes over on its 25. Two runs by Christian McCaffrey for a total of 3 yards and a incomplete pass has the Panthers punting.

Hines returns punt 14 yards to the Indy 34, but offsetting penalties and Colts opt to have Carolina punt again.

And Hines returns it 84 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown. 14-0 Colts, 7:41 left in the first quarter.

Grier to Greg Olsen for 28 yards. First and 10 from Indy 45. Then a penalty.

Grier to McCaffrey with a swing pass to the right. Then he scrambles up the middle for five yards for a first down at the Indy 33.

Grier to McCaffrey again, this time for 11 yards. First down at Colts' 22.

Feeding it to McCaffrey. First and goal from the 10.

Grier to Olsen for five yards on third down.

Houston gets to Grier on fourth and goal, sacks him for 9-yard loss. Drive ends after 12 plays, 61 yards and 6:06 of game time. Houston's 10th sack of the season.

Panthers force Colts to punt. But bad news on Caroline sideline as DJ Moore has his helmet off and is being checked out.

Hogan eight-yard return on the punt, Carolina starting at its 30.

McCaffrey one-yard run left as first quarter ends.

COLTS 14, PANTHERS 0

Grier's first quarter as an NFL QB: 6-11, 57 yards and sacked once for 11 yards. Also had a 5-yard run.

Moore taken to the locker room.

Grier to McCaffrey coming out on right side, 3rd and 2 from the Colts' 41.

Going for it on 4-3 from the 39. Grier hits Samuel for 12 yards to the Indy 29.

McCaffrey for 13, McCaffrey for 4. Second and 6 from Indy 9.

Rolling pocket right, but couldn't hit Olsen in the end zone. Third and six.

Incomplete to Olsen again. Joey Slye kicks a 27-yard field goal to make it Indy 14, Carolina 3 with 10:18 left in first half. Drive was 12 plays, 61 yards, 5:12 of game clock.

Grier: 9/17 for 95 yards. Worth noting he's targeted Olsen four times -- was targeted 15 times total over his last three games.

Colts take over at their 25.

No Donte Jackson at CB yet, Ross Cockrell in for every play. Jackson struggled big time last week.

Third and four then Brissett takes off for 24 yards. First and 10 Indy from the Carolina 23. Saw all-out blitz and man coverage and bolted.

Brissett to Alie-Cox for 21 to the Carolina 2 and then Mack rolls in for a touchdown. Nine plays, 75 yards, 5:04 of game time. Colts 21, Panthers 3 with 5:14 left in first half.

That was the 27th rushing touchdown allowed by Carolina this season, the most in the league and the most by any team since the Lions gave up 31 in 2008.

Grier sacked on 1-10 from Detroit 35 for 11-yard loss, hits McCaffrey for 3-yard gain -- and then is picked off by Walker at the Indy 38.

DJ Moore out, in concussion protocol. Have to think out next week, as well.

Two-minute warning. Colts have 2nd and 3 from the Carolina 40.

Twelve-yard pickup under pressure for Brissett. Picks up 12 plus an illegal contact foul on Cockrell for 5 more, Colts 1st and 10 at the Carolina 23.

Mack for 11, 8 and 5 yards. Third and 1 from the Carolina 3. Timeout Carolina.

Incomplete pass, timeout Indy. There's 45 seconds left in the first half.

Ross Cockrell forces Mack out for -1 on 4th-and-1 from the Carolina 3.

McCaffrey gets 4 yards then half ends.

HALFTIME

COLTS 21, PANTHERS 3

First-half analysis:

We've seen this before, Part 1: Grier is 11-20 for 108 yards and an interception and has been sacked three times for 20 yards. Those numbers are similar to Kyle Allen's typical first-half outputs.

We've seen this before, Part 2: Special teams play (or gaffes) set up each of the Colts' first two scores, including Hines' 84-yard punt return that made gave Indianapolis a 14-0 lead. Missed field goals, poor kick coverage, poor punt coverage have all been issues for Carolina this season.

We've seen this before, Part 3: Indianapolis rushed for 98 yards on 17 carries in the first half for 5.4 yards a carry -- more than even Carolina's league-worst 5.2 YPC average. Six of those attempts have resulted in first downs and two produced touchdowns.

We've seen this before, Part 4: Christian McCaffrey has 81 total yards (43 rushing, 38 receiving) on 14 touches. One more reception will give him 100 this season.

THIRD QUARTER

Colts get the ball from their 25.