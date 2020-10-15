SI.com
AllPanthers
Contender or Pretender? ESPN's Louis Riddick Offers Thoughts on Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

On Thursday morning's episode of Get Up on ESPN, the panel had a discussion about which teams are considered contenders and pretenders. The Carolina Panthers were mentioned at the very end of the segment and NFL analyst Louis Riddick says the Panthers are indeed for real.

"I'm going to say that they are. I'll tell you, their tape when studying other opponents and watching them against the Carolina Panthers, it is impressive. Teddy Bridgewater is tearing it up right now. Him and Robby Anderson are getting after people as far as pushing the ball down the field and being able to create explosive plays. And on the defensive side of the ball, you remember the young man from Auburn that they drafted in the first round, Derrick Brown? He is a terror. So Matt Rhule has got it going down there, I think this is a team that is surprising some people."

Carolina has won all three games since running back Christian McCaffrey went down with a high ankle sprain and the offense has continued to efficiently move the football and score in his absence. This is probably the most impressive thing about the Panthers' three game winning streak and the emergence of Mike Davis has played a big part in the team's success. Once McCaffrey returns, this could be one of the most challenging offenses in the league to stop.

