September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
Search

Cowboys Claim QB Will Grier

The Charlotte native is off to Dallas.
Author:
Publish date:

As part of the many roster moves made on Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers waived former 3rd round pick, QB Will Grier. Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys were awarded Grier through waivers. 

Grier didn't have much of an opportunity in his first two years as he was buried on the depth chart in his rookie year behind Cam Newton and Kyle Allen. He made two starts at the end of the season but struggled as any rookie would in that situation. In year two, Grier had to adjust to an entirely new offense with a new coaching staff, and the pandemic forcing the NFL to not have a regular offseason didn't help the matter.

Despite not beating out PJ Walker for the backup job, Grier did impress in his three games of preseason action. He completed 22 of 31 passing attempts (71%) for 222 yards, 1 rushing TD. 

Also, the Panthers added a third quarterback to the roster by signing former Jets quarterback James Morgan to the practice squad.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

IMG_7775
GM Report

Quick Hits: Releasing David Moore, Punt Returner Options, Adding a 3rd QB + More

USATSI_15228341_168388579_lowres
News

Cowboys Claim QB Will Grier

USATSI_16606292_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Announce Practice Squad Roster

USATSI_13282023_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Claim OL Michael Jordan Off Waivers

USATSI_16605450_168388579_lowres
News

REPORT: Panthers Sign Former Jets QB

USATSI_16568619_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Panthers Release WR David Moore

USATSI_16613858_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Made a Few Surprising Roster Moves to get to 53

USATSI_16613062_168388579_lowres
GM Report

LISTEN: Panthers Preseason Recap, Bold Predictions + More