Cowboys Claim QB Will Grier

As part of the many roster moves made on Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers waived former 3rd round pick, QB Will Grier. Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys were awarded Grier through waivers.

Grier didn't have much of an opportunity in his first two years as he was buried on the depth chart in his rookie year behind Cam Newton and Kyle Allen. He made two starts at the end of the season but struggled as any rookie would in that situation. In year two, Grier had to adjust to an entirely new offense with a new coaching staff, and the pandemic forcing the NFL to not have a regular offseason didn't help the matter.

Despite not beating out PJ Walker for the backup job, Grier did impress in his three games of preseason action. He completed 22 of 31 passing attempts (71%) for 222 yards, 1 rushing TD.

Also, the Panthers added a third quarterback to the roster by signing former Jets quarterback James Morgan to the practice squad.

