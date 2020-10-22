Curtis Samuel Labeled Day-to-Day with Knee Injury

Last week, the Carolina Panthers were without starting wide receiver Curtis Samuel as he has been dealing with a bit of a knee injury. On Wednesday, head coach Matt Rhule says that he is 'day-to-day' and his status for this Sunday's game at New Orleans remains unclear. Rhule also added that the team will not rush him back into action if he is not ready to go.

The Carolina offense underperformed on Sunday vs Chicago and although Samuel wouldn't have been the solution to the Panthers' offensive woes, he could have helped in many ways. Mike Davis got dinged up with and ankle injury and if Samuel were healthy and active for the Chicago game, they could have used him in the backfield more and lessen the load for Davis. He's a dynamic player and if the Bears would have had to account for him as well, it could have taken some of the focus away from Robby Anderson and DJ Moore.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady has continued to say that he needs to find ways to get Samuel more touches and I would expect them to do so upon his return. Through five games, Samuel has averaged 5.8 touches per game combined in both rushing and receiving. That number will have to continue to go north for the Panthers' offense to hit full stride.

The team will have another injury report released later today and will have the final injury report with the game status for guys like Samuel tomorrow afternoon.

