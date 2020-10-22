SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Curtis Samuel Labeled Day-to-Day with Knee Injury

Schuyler Callihan

Last week, the Carolina Panthers were without starting wide receiver Curtis Samuel as he has been dealing with a bit of a knee injury. On Wednesday, head coach Matt Rhule says that he is 'day-to-day' and his status for this Sunday's game at New Orleans remains unclear. Rhule also added that the team will not rush him back into action if he is not ready to go.

The Carolina offense underperformed on Sunday vs Chicago and although Samuel wouldn't have been the solution to the Panthers' offensive woes, he could have helped in many ways. Mike Davis got dinged up with and ankle injury and if Samuel were healthy and active for the Chicago game, they could have used him in the backfield more and lessen the load for Davis. He's a dynamic player and if the Bears would have had to account for him as well, it could have taken some of the focus away from Robby Anderson and DJ Moore. 

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady has continued to say that he needs to find ways to get Samuel more touches and I would expect them to do so upon his return. Through five games, Samuel has averaged 5.8 touches per game combined in both rushing and receiving. That number will have to continue to go north for the Panthers' offense to hit full stride.

The team will have another injury report released later today and will have the final injury report with the game status for guys like Samuel tomorrow afternoon.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Realistic Timeline for Return of Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

The Panthers star running back is getting close to returning to game action

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/21

The latest injury update from the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers Place Joey Slye, Trent Scott on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Carolina adds two more names to the COVID-19 list

Schuyler Callihan

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Saints

Getting you set for the Carolina Panthers' week seven matchup with New Orleans

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Week 6 Report Card: Defense

Grading each area of the Panthers' defense following their week six loss

Josh Altorfer

Week 6: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Analyzing Carolina's loss against the Bears

Jason Hewitt

BREAKING: Panthers Place Juston Burris, Keith Kirkwood on IR

Carolina will be without their veteran safety Juston Burris for the next few weeks

Schuyler Callihan

REPORT: Panthers to Sign Safety Sean Chandler Off Giants Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers add some depth to their secondary

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Open as Huge Underdogs vs Saints

Vegas doesn't like the Panthers' chances this week in New Orleans

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Place One Player on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Panthers add offensive lineman to the COVID list

Schuyler Callihan