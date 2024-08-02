Dave Canales Plans to Turn Around the Panthers With Optimism and Old-School Football
By all accounts, Dave Canales is a nice guy. The seventh head coach in Carolina Panthers history attacks every day with a smile and a vigor for life that would make Ted Lasso jealous. Canales has come a long way to reach the top of his profession, and his superpower of positivity is part of what has carried him to the summit.
A California kid at heart, Canales began his career as a coach at his alma mater Carson High school. He made the leap to the junior college level in 2006 before getting poached by his good friend Pete Carrol to join the University of Souther California in 2009. His meteoric rise continued through the ranks of the NFL, which everyone knows by now, with stops at the quarterbacks coach in Seattle and the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay en route to his current job in Charlotte.
Many NFL coaches are worn down by the grind it takes to reach the top. They become grumpy, cynical, even robotic in their day-to-day life. Not Canales. Former and current players rave about his positive attitude. And the genunity behind it.
Former Panthers' quarterback Baker Mayfield overlapped with Canales for a year in Tampa Bay. On an episode of Pardon My Take, Mayfield referred to his former offensive coordinator as an "optimist bully." He went on to say; “...like, it could be the worst day ever, everything could be going wrong, and he’s sitting there and he’s like like, ‘Guys, we got the next play!’ Like, he’s got a big ol’ smile on his face and you’re like, ‘This guy’s full of [expletive].’ But no, that’s literally who he is, day in and day out. And honestly, it’s refreshing—especially in that industry.”
For a Carolina Panthers franchise that knows a thing or two about everything going wrong recently, Canales' ability to keep the operation from spiraling is a key trait. Another former Panthers who overlapped with Canales in a past life had glowing things to say about the coach. Russell Okung, who spent one year in Carolina, took to X last week and preached the gospel about Canales' leadership ability.
“When I played with the Seahawks, there was a coach whose optimism was painful. Always writing notes, knew Pete Carroll’s culture like the back of his hand, even set up practice dummies perfectly on the field. Rarely saw him have a bad day. Turns out, relentless positivity is a superpower. My teammates ridiculed him as a “company man” for meticulously straightening practice dummies. This coach knew every detail mattered to Pete Carroll. While others kicked dummies in jest, he aligned them perfectly. He saw the connection between small actions and overall culture. An older vet defended him, “He’s not a company man. He just understands how things work.” Lesson: It’s not about blind loyalty, it’s about understanding the bigger picture. Those ‘small things’ would create a future for him. Funny… he’s now the head coach of an NFL team.”
“Dan Quinn, Robert Saleh, Dave Canales. All focused, punctual, with incredible presence. But one thing separates them. So I knew this coach was different when I met his father. Real ole G. He invited me his church once. Straight in the hood. Saw everyone from pros to gangsters there. All showing tremendous respect. He treated people off the street as if they were his children. Coach was comfortable in this setting, dealing with the wild. His father made him this way. My outlook on him changed that day. “A father never resembles the sons, it’s a son who resembles the father.” Lesson: Great leaders inspire, not clone. Many coaches from Belichick’s tree face the same issue: They all try to be him Same with Pete Carroll’s system – good, but authentic to him. Good luck Coach Canales.”
Positivity and detail orientation are great. Those characteristics and more are key to Canales and his staff's success. However, he knows that won't win fans over. In his opening press conference, Dave Canales unleashed a quip that he has repeated time and time again since his appointment; "we need to get the football right."
His plan to do that is simple. Dominate the trenches on both sides of the football, and run the dang ball. The franchise's free agency spending spree proved that plan. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis will not only be Bryce Young's bodyguards, but they'll be road graters for Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, and Jonathan Brooks as well. On the other side of the ball, questions about the pass rush linger, but the line will be strong in the trenches. Jadaveon Clowney and DJ Johnson are edge setting run defenders. Pairing that strong due with the mountainous pair of Derrick Brown and A'Shawn Robinson are going to give opposing teams fits when they try to attack Carolina on the ground. Dave Canales is hailed as a 'quarterback whisperer,' but his team is built to dominate in the trenches. Much like the great Carolina Panthers teams of old.
Canales has a massive undertaking in front of him. Reviving a franchise that has lost its way in the last eight or so years. Ask those who have played for Canales in the past? He's the man for the job. Listen to Canales discuss his plan? It's easy to get intoxicated by what is to come. It's all in front of him and his staff. Only a few more weeks until we see the results.