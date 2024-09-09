Dave Canales provides injury update on Derrick Brown
When it rains, it pours.
The Carolina Panthers' 2024 season is only one game old, but it already has the makings of another long year. As if losing 47-10 in the season-opener to your division rival wasn't enough to stomach, the Panthers fear that their best defender, defensive lineman Derrick Brown, could be lost for the season with a torn meniscus.
“He’s not really sure (when it happened)," said Panthers head coach Dave Canales. "It’s a physical game, so when you play on the interior there’s a lot of funky positions you get into. It popped up on us, that’s really all I can give you right now. The one thing I can say is like you look at this game and regardless of the time or the score, it’s PAT or it’s field goal and Derrick is rushing with full effort the whole time. It’s full spirit of what we want to be about with the finish. For a guy like that to talk to him today, he’s like, I want to get a second opinion. Like, he wants to make sure that this thing is to a point where there has to be other stuff to taken into consideration. I don’t know when that second opinion is going to happen. They’re trying to schedule that and then I can give you more information.”
Brown is the anchor of Carolina's defensive line and without him, the Panthers could be in a world of trouble. Last season, the former first-round pick made his first Pro Bowl after setting an NFL record for most tackles by a defensive tackle in a single season with 103.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Dave Canales shares initial thoughts on Carolina’s putrid start to 2024
Panthers hit new bottom, thoughts from abysmal opener vs. Saints
Studs and duds from disastrous 2024 debut for the Carolina Panthers
CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson ball out while Bryce Young flops Week 1