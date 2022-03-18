Skip to main content

BREAKING: Deshaun Watson Chooses Trade Destination

The former Houston Texans quarterback has settled on a new team.

After meeting with the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, and Atlanta Falcons, former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has chose to waive his no-trade clause to be sent to the Cleveland, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

This move comes nearly a week after a grand jury in Harris County, Texas did not find enough evidence to indict the 26-year-old quarterback on criminal charges this past Friday. Although he will not be criminally charged, Watson still faces 22 civil lawsuits that accuse him of sexual misconduct.

Following the court's ruling, Watson briefly spoke with reporters for the first time since the legal battle began nearly a year ago.

"It's definitely a very emotional moment for me. I know we're far from being done of handling what we need to handle on the legal side, but today is definitely a big day," Watson said. "I thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for letting the truth be heard. And I thank everyone that was a part of this for seeing and hearing both sides. That's what my point and my team wanted to do, is have a fair slate of us telling our side of the story and letting the conclusion come to what happened today, and that's what the grand jury decided on.

"I'm just going to keep fighting to rebuild my name and rebuild my appearance in the community. And on the legal side handle what we need to handle. But also ready to get on the field, and prep for that."

As far as Watson's situation with the NFL, it's still a little murky. The league could still hand down disciplinary action despite Watson not facing criminal charges. Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was suspended for six games back in 2010 after violating the NFL's personal conduct policy in which he was accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old college student. Roethlisberger did not face criminal charges either.

