Did the Panthers Disrespect Cam Newton in Latest Tweet?

The Carolina Panthers decided to part ways with longtime franchise quarterback Cam Newton back in late March and received a lot of heat for waiting so long to release him. From the midway point of the 2019 season it had become pretty clear that the organization was preparing to continue without him, yet didn't let him hit the free agent market immediately following the season.

This morning, the Panthers are taking more heat from the fan base and the national media for leaving Newton off of a tweet that asked, "Who is your G.O.A.T.?

As you can see, the choices include Julius Peppers, Steve Smith Sr., and Luke Kuechly. Don't get me wrong, all are great options and should be considered, but how is Cam Newton left off of this list?

Newton turned the Panthers organization completely around and led them to an appearance in Super Bowl 50 and is the franchise's only NFL MVP. As for off of the field, Newton had a major impact in the Charlotte community and did a lot for the Carolinas. Since this offseason began, there has been so much chaos leading up to and after the Cam Newton/Panthers breakup.

However, I'll give the Panthers the benefit of the doubt by saying that the tweet could simply be picking from the players who are retired. This would make the most sense as to why Newton wasn't included.

What do you think about the Panthers leaving Cam Newton off of that tweet? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.