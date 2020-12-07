Panthers Add Eight Players to Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Panthers revealed some not-so-good news Monday afternoon. The team added eight players to the reserve/COVID-19 list. This doesn't mean that they will automatically be out this Sunday, though. Being on this list could mean one of these two things:

1) The player received a positive test.

2) The player was exposed to the virus.

With that being said, here are the players who were added to Carolina's reserve/COVID-19 list:

DT Derrick Brown

WR DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel

WR Ishmael Hyman (Practice squad)

LB Shaq Thompson

DL Zach Kerr

LT Greg Little

P Michael Palardy (IR)

It should be noted that defensive linemen Yetur Gross-Matos and Bruce Hector were on the list prior to the announcement.

First and foremost, the players' health and safety are the biggest priorities. We at SI Panthers wish a speedy recovery to everyone who had contracted the virus.

Coming off a much needed bye week, the Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos, who had to deal with their own issues with COVID-19 against the New Orleans Saints. The Broncos managed to play a game without an actual quarterback in week 12 due to similar issues in their 31-3 loss. The Panthers may not be as depleted as that Denver team was, but this situation is still a definite concern. We will provide you with more updates as more details emerge from this predicament.

