SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Panthers Add Eight Players to Reserve/COVID-19 List

Jason Hewitt

The Panthers revealed some not-so-good news Monday afternoon. The team added eight players to the reserve/COVID-19 list. This doesn't mean that they will automatically be out this Sunday, though. Being on this list could mean one of these two things:

1) The player received a positive test.

2) The player was exposed to the virus.

With that being said, here are the players who were added to Carolina's reserve/COVID-19 list:

DT Derrick Brown

WR DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel 

WR Ishmael Hyman (Practice squad)

LB Shaq Thompson 

DL Zach Kerr 

LT Greg Little 

P Michael Palardy (IR)

It should be noted that defensive linemen Yetur Gross-Matos and Bruce Hector were on the list prior to the announcement. 

First and foremost, the players' health and safety are the biggest priorities. We at SI Panthers wish a speedy recovery to everyone who had contracted the virus.

Coming off a much needed bye week, the Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos, who had to deal with their own issues with COVID-19 against the New Orleans Saints. The Broncos managed to play a game without an actual quarterback in week 12 due to similar issues in their 31-3 loss. The Panthers may not be as depleted as that Denver team was, but this situation is still a definite concern. We will provide you with more updates as more details emerge from this predicament.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vegas Releases Odds for Panthers vs Broncos

The Panthers are.......favored?

Schuyler Callihan

Rhule Expects McCaffrey to Play, "There's No Agenda Other Than Winning."

The Panthers look to welcome Christian McCaffrey back to the lineup this Sunday.

Schuyler Callihan

JUST IN: Panthers to Close Facility Due to More Positive Tests

Not the best way to start game week for the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

MAILBAG: Trading Up in the Draft, McCaffrey as a Trade Piece, Rhule's Success

Answering a few questions sent in by Panthers fans

Schuyler Callihan

by

philldonkey123

The Future Core of the Carolina Panthers

Who are the key components of Carolina's future?

Jason Hewitt

NFC South Score Predictions: Week 13

Who will come out on top this week? See what our staff thinks!

Schuyler Callihan

NFL Fines Jeremy Chinn for Dunking Over Crossbar

The fine is worth $5,606

Jason Hewitt

Panthers Nominate Teddy Bridgewater for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Teddy is one of 32 players elected for the award

Schuyler Callihan

3 Draft Prospects Panthers Fans Will Want to Watch This Saturday

Get a good look at some potential first round options for the Panthers this Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

Brian Burns Leading Defensive Ends in Pro Bowl Votes

The Panthers' young star could be on his way to a Pro Bowl selection

Schuyler Callihan