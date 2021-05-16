Sports Illustrated home
Ex-Panther Kelvin Benjamin Signs with New York Giants

Benji is officially back in the NFL following a two year hiatus.
Former Carolina Panthers 1st round pick Kelvin Benjamin has made his return to the NFL as he signed with the New York Giants, per the team's official website. Benjamin was invited to a tryout with the team over the weekend and impressed the coaching staff enough to sign him to the roster.

Benjamin spent the first two and a half years of his NFL career with the Panthers before being traded to the Buffalo Bills. Following the trade, Benjamin never returned to his rookie form where he caught 73 balls for 1,008 yards. He only reeled in 39 passes for 571 yards in his 18 games with the Bills and was released by the team in December of 2018. Just days later, he latched on with the Kansas City Chiefs but only appeared in three games with the team making two catches.

Benjamin has not played since the 2018 season so there's no guarantee that he will be able to make the Giants 53-man roster. 

