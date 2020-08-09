Former Panthers CB Captain Munnerlyn Arrested

Captain Munnerlyn was recently arrested at the Miami International Airport for writing bad checks in Las Vegas, per Andy Slater at Fox Sports. He was on his way to a flight to Cancun, Mexico before he was detained by the police.

Munnerlyn's attorney made the following statement about the situation: "This is a complete misunderstanding and we will clear this situation immediately."

The 32-year-old corner hasn't retired from the NFL yet; he is still a free agent. This incident certainly won't help his chances of getting signed. Munnerlyn was drafted by the Panthers in the 7th round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He exceeded most of the initial expectations that were placed on him as a football player and eventually became a huge playmaker on the Carolina defense.

Munnerlyn signed a three-year deal with the Vikings after spending five years with the Panthers and returned to Carolina in 2017 on a four-year deal. However, he was released after the first two years of that contract. He had a brief stint in Buffalo in 2019 but was released before playing a single down for the Bills.

In his seven total years in Carolina, Munnerlyn produced a total of 357 combined tackles, 52 passes defended, nine sacks, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and eight interceptions (five returned for touchdowns).

If Munnerlyn wants to make a legitimate return to the NFL, he is going to have to deal with this legal matter first. After he faces this, the league will have to determine if he violated its personal conduct policy, which may be something that turns teams away from him.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50