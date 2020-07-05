AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Former Panthers Coach Ron Rivera at the Center of Redskins Name Change

Schuyler Callihan

Over the last week or so, there has been tremendous controversy surrounding the name of Washington's football team, the Redskins. It has always been quite an odd name and always felt like it had a hint of disrespect to it. Whether or not the organization named the team in honor of Native Americans is beside the point. 

Many across the country are vying for the team to change its name and possibly still honor the Natives’ culture and heritage. You see, teams like the Cleveland Indians and the Atlanta Braves are pretty basic names honoring tribes without referencing to a native's skin color. For many years 'Redskins' has been accepted by the American public because they associate it with the football team. However, if it were a term to describe someone outside of the game, it wouldn't be viewed the same way. 

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera took over as the Redskins head coach earlier this winter and is doing all he can to get the team's renaming process accelerated. 

"If we get it done in time for the season, it would be awesome," Rivera told The Washington Post on Saturday.

It seems as if team owner Dan Snyder has finally acknowledged the concerns surrounding the team name and is willing to move on from it. Several companies have dropped their affiliation with the team such as Nike and FedEx until the matter is resolved. This could be what allowed Snyder to give in to the idea, but nonetheless, a change is expected to be made sooner than later.

What do you think about the team being called the Redskins? Are you for the team changing its name? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers Trading for Browns TE David Njoku Makes Sense

Cleveland looks to be in a tough position as David Njoku asks for trade

Schuyler Callihan

by

David Minor

All Panthers Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best stories from this past week

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Trading for Njoku Would Tighten Gap in NFC South

Acquiring Browns tight end David Njoku would be a huge boost to the Panthers' offense

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Offseason Report Card

Grading all of the moves the Panthers have made so far this offseason

Schuyler Callihan

by

Reg100

Can This Be the Bounce Back Year for T.J. Green?

Panthers safety T.J. Green looks to turnaround his career

Schuyler Callihan

NFL Teams Will Likely Bring Fewer Players to Training Camp

In an effort to help combat the spread of coronavirus, NFL teams will likely bring fewer players to training camp.

Jack Duffy

Cam Newton's New Contract Details Revealed

The former Panthers quarterback recently signed to the Patriots

Jason Hewitt

Which Panthers Will Be Impacted Most by a Shortened Preseason?

These guys probably aren't too happy with the preseason being cut in half

Schuyler Callihan

NFL Shortens Preseason Schedule to Two Games

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL has decided to cancel half of their scheduled preseason games in 2020.

Jack Duffy

Cam Newton: "I Never Once Wanted to Leave Carolina"

Newton discussed his exit from Carolina in his YouTube video

Jason Hewitt