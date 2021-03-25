Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Former Panthers DL Zach Kerr Signs with 49ers

Kerr finds a new home in the league.
Last week, the Carolina Panthers made the decision to release veteran defensive lineman Zach Kerr after just one year with the team. 

Kerr was one of the biggest surprises on the Panthers' defense this past season as he stepped up and played quality football in place of the injured Kawann Short. He ended the year with 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, nine QB hits, two sacks, and one forced fumble in 13 games (four starts).

Kerr makes his money by being a run plugger and opening gaps for linebackers to shoot through into the backfield. He's by no means a big threat as a pass rusher but will disrupt the pocket from time to time. Releasing Kerr was a bit of a headscratcher considering the team's decision to also release Short. This now leaves the Panthers extremely thin on the interior of the defensive line.

On Wednesday, Kerr agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, where he will likely slide into a starting spot.

