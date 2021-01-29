Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Former Panthers Head Coach Ron Rivera Beats Cancer

Great news for Ron Rivera!
Just a few months ago, Washington Football head coach and former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera announced that he had been diagnosed with squamous cell cancer.

Despite the diagnosis and the risk of COVID-19, Rivera made the decision to coach the 2020 season for the Football Team and led them to an NFC East division title in his first season at the helm. 

On Thursday, Rivera took to Twitter to announce the great news that he has is now cancer-free!

