Former Panthers' Linebacker and Hall of Famer Kevin Greene Passes Away

Monday evening, the NFL community lost a legend both on and off the field. Former Carolina Panthers linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Kevin Greene, passed away at the age of 58, according to several reports.

Greene was not only one of the most exciting players to watch on any given Sunday but was one of the most enjoyable players to watch. He loved the game of football and was a very entertaining person.

Following the news of Greene's passing, Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker made a statement released by the NFL.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene. I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin's wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin's memory."

Greene spent the final two years of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers and totaled 27 sacks.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.