Gameday Live Blog / Open Thread: Panthers vs Redskins

It's easy to join the conversation. Just click the "follow" button in the right corner of the site, then log in with either Facebook or Google to discuss.

It's almost time for kickoff at Bank of America Stadium for the game between the Carolina Panthers (5-5) and the Atlanta Falcons (2-9). This will be the 15th meeting between the teams, with Washington holding an 8-6 lead, including a 23-17 win last season at Fedex Field. Before that, the Panthers beat Washington five straight times between 2009 and 2016. It's 64 degrees and partly cloud.

Panthers to receive opening kick.

Neither team in playoff contention coming into today, with Carolina projected as a 10th seed if the playoffs started today.

NFC SOUTH STANDINGS

NFC EAST STANDINGS

Touchback. Panthers start on their own 25 and five plays later 1st and 10 from the Washington 11.

Kyle Allen hits Curtis Samuel for a 4-yard touchdown. Fabian Moreau in coverage for Washington, but appeared to slip. Eight plays, 75 yards, 4:21 of game clock. Panthers lead 7-0 with 10:39 left in first quarter.

Flip card changes for Washington at Carolina: Daley starting at LET, Williams at LG, Love at NG.

Eric Reid with a sack of Dwayne Haskins on the cornerback blitz. Loss of eight, 3rd and 18 from Washington's own 17. Washington can't convert, is punting. Moore gets it at Carolina 36, down at its own 45.

Lots of Christian McCaffrey during Panthers' initial drive. Had four carries for 27 yards, caught a pass for 12 yards.

Allen to Samuel again, this time for 33 yards down the right side. First and goal from the Washington 10. Allen is 5-5 for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Allen rolls left, hits DJ Moore for a 13-yard touchdown. Moore wide open.

Slye with another PAT. Panthers lead 14-0, 5:18 left in first quarter. Drive was six plays, 55 yards, 3:09 of clock.

Derrius Guice bends an inside run left to right for 60 yards. First and 10 Washington from the Carolina 11.

Panthers keep Washington out of the end zone. Hopkins with a 25-yard field goal for Washington, now 14-3 Carolina with 3:09 left in first quarter. Drive was six plays, 68 yards, 2:09

Ponder this: Washington has -3 yards on seven plays and that includes Guice's 60-yard run.

The first quarter comes to an end with Allen being sacked by Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen. Loss of seven yards, will be fourth and 22 from Carolina 25.

END OF FIRST QUARTER

Panthers 14, Washington 3

SECOND QUARTER

Allen 8 of 10 for 106 yards and two touchdowns during the first quarter. Washington's Dwayne Haskins 3 of 5 for five yards.

Quinn receives punt and tackled at the Washington 35. First and 10 Washington.

Gerald McCoy limping off. Bad news for an already thin defensive line.

Interception by Panthers under review.

Meanwhile in Baltimore ...

No interception. Washington ball, 2nd and 10 at Carolina's 26. There's 12:08 left in the first half. Review and ruling came only after Carolina's DBs did their group pic celebration behind the end zone.

Hopkins makes a 43-yard field goal, cuts Carolina lead to 14-6 with 11:16 remaining in the first half. Drive was nine plays, 41 yards, and took up 3:35 game clock.