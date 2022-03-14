BREAKING: Haason Reddick Leaves Carolina, Signs with New Team

Reddick proved this past fall that he wasn't just a one-hit wonder. He racked up 11.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 18 QB hits, becoming one of the most fierce pass rushers in the NFC.

During a Q&A with the media at the NFL Combine earlier this month, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer foreshadowed that Reddick was about to earn a big contract and that it would be a challenge to return to the organization.

"We've had a lot of discussion really over the last couple of weeks and I think Haason has earned the right to go out and see what he can get," Fitterer told reporters at the NFL Combine. "He's had two years in a row of double-digit sacks and he's going to command a lot of money on the market. If he gets that, I'll be happy for him. We just want the dialogue to be open, give us a chance, and see where it goes."