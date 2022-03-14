BREAKING: Haason Reddick Leaves Carolina, Signs with New Team
Veteran linebacker/pass rusher Haason Reddick has agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The deal is reportedly a max value signing with $30 million guaranteed.
Reddick proved this past fall that he wasn't just a one-hit wonder. He racked up 11.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 18 QB hits, becoming one of the most fierce pass rushers in the NFC.
During a Q&A with the media at the NFL Combine earlier this month, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer foreshadowed that Reddick was about to earn a big contract and that it would be a challenge to return to the organization.
"We've had a lot of discussion really over the last couple of weeks and I think Haason has earned the right to go out and see what he can get," Fitterer told reporters at the NFL Combine. "He's had two years in a row of double-digit sacks and he's going to command a lot of money on the market. If he gets that, I'll be happy for him. We just want the dialogue to be open, give us a chance, and see where it goes."
In early January, Reddick told reporters that he would like to stay with the Panthers if "the cards fell right". He stated that the future of the team looked bright with the amount of young, talented players on the roster, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
"Just looking at the talent that we have and all the young guys that we have in [Jeremy] Chinn, Derrick Brown, Brian [Burns]. You know, like, this is Brian's third year. Chinn hasn't played [much], this is only his second year. Derrick, this is only his second year. So, knowing that these kinds of guys are on the roster that's so young, so talented in a couple years when they hit their prime and when they get a couple more years of experience in the NFL under their belt, I just know the sky is the limit. It's rough right now but when we overcome that hump and everything is looking good, it'll be all worth it."
With Reddick now off to Philadelphia, the Panthers will need to find another pass rusher to play opposite Brian Burns. There are a few notable players that are still available in free agency, but they could look at addressing the need in the draft with the sixth overall selection, assuming they don't land Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Texans which would send the pick to Houston.
