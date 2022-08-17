Injury Update on Panthers C Bradley Bozeman

There have been plenty of distractions since the Panthers and Patriots began their joint practice sessions on Tuesday with a number of fights.

In the midst of it all, there is actual work being done and with that comes some injuries. During Tuesday’s practice, Panthers center Bradley Bozeman was carted off the practice field with an ankle injury.

Following today’s joint practice, head coach Matt Rhule provided the latest update on the 27-year-old lineman.

“We were told on the field yesterday it could be a fracture, thankfully it’s not. It’s not just a high ankle sprain, there’s some complications, some other injuries inside. We think it’s going to be 2-3 weeks depending on how healing goes. So, not the best news but obviously not as bad as we thought.”

Bozeman had been splitting first-team reps with Pat Elflein throughout the first couple weeks of camp but has been mainly running with the twos. With Bozeman out for the next couple of weeks, Elflein will absorb all of the first-team reps while Sam Tecklenburg will slide in with the twos. Rookie Cade Mays could see some action there as well.

