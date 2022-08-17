Skip to main content

Injury Update on Panthers C Bradley Bozeman

The latest on the Panthers’ center.

There have been plenty of distractions since the Panthers and Patriots began their joint practice sessions on Tuesday with a number of fights. 

In the midst of it all, there is actual work being done and with that comes some injuries. During Tuesday’s practice, Panthers center Bradley Bozeman was carted off the practice field with an ankle injury. 

Following today’s joint practice, head coach Matt Rhule provided the latest update on the 27-year-old lineman.

“We were told on the field yesterday it could be a fracture, thankfully it’s not. It’s not just a high ankle sprain, there’s some complications, some other injuries inside. We think it’s going to be 2-3 weeks depending on how healing goes. So, not the best news but obviously not as bad as we thought.” 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bozeman had been splitting first-team reps with Pat Elflein throughout the first couple weeks of camp but has been mainly running with the twos. With Bozeman out for the next couple of weeks, Elflein will absorb all of the first-team reps while Sam Tecklenburg will slide in with the twos. Rookie Cade Mays could see some action there as well.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18768777_168388579_lowres (1)
News

More Fights, More Ejections at Panthers/Patriots Joint Practice

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_18783810_168388579_lowres
GM Report

CBS Announces TV Crew for Panthers/Browns Season Opener

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-17 at 8.16.43 AM
GM Report

Steelers & Panthers Quarterback Updates

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
USATSI_18753230_168388579_lowres
GM Report

PODCAST: Ekwonu Wins LT Job, Preaching Patience with Corral + More

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
BIg 12 or BOLT (11)
GM Report

Left Side of Panthers' O-Line Starting to Take Shape

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_18782651_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Robinson Tossed from Practice, Rough Day for QBs, Bozeman Injury + More

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_16895322_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Fight Breaks Out at Panthers-Patriots Joint Practice

By Schuyler CallihanAug 16, 2022 12:48 PM EDT
USATSI_18780147_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Bill Belichick Gives His Thoughts on the Panthers Ahead of Joint Practice

By Schuyler CallihanAug 16, 2022 11:12 AM EDT