Is Drew Brees Hinting at a Return?

Drew Brees is one of the NFL's most accomplished quarterbacks. He broke a number of records over his career including being the league's all-time passing leader with 80,358 yards. That was until this past season when the 44-year-old Tom Brady broke it early in the year.

Following the 2020 season, Brees decided it was time to call it a career and hang up his cleats. He contemplated the decision for quite some time, but it felt like retirement was in his best interest considering how much zip on the ball he lost over the past couple of years.

In Brees' final home game, he chopped it up with Tom Brady on the field well after the game had concluded.

The context of the conversation is still unknown to this day, but one can probably assume that it had to do with retirement. Brady announced his retirement shortly following the 2021 season, but just two months later decided he wanted one more run at it an unretired.

Over the weekend, a report surfaced that Brees would be leaving NBC Sports after just one year with the company. With word getting around rapidly thanks to Twitter and other means of social media, Brees wanted to clear the air or well...maybe tease fans about coming back to playing football.

This past season when Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending injury, the Saints reached out to Brees to see if he would have any interest in coming back. He declined. Now that he's had some more time to think about it, Brees could be interested in returning to the Saints and if that's the case, the NFC South will become even more challenging for the Carolina Panthers.

