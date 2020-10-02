Jackson Held Justin Herbert to 10.7 Passer Rating

Carolina's 21-16 victory has been a major source of momentum for this team, specifically the defensive unit. The Panthers defense was incredibly efficient against the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday, and a lot of that has to do with Donte Jackson's impressive performance. Jackson held quarterback Justin Herbert to a lackluster 10.9 passer rating and also recorded a crucial interception in the second quarter, which he returned for 66 yards. This was Jackson's second interception in three games, which has him tied for second in this statistic in the NFL.

The rookie quarterback threw for 330 yards, one touchdown, and the one interception that Jackson picked off. His overall quarterback rating was an 88.0 in the Panthers victory, which was certainly nothing to be impressed about on his end. For the defense, however, this was a much needed confidence boost. Herbert was having problems all day due to being under constant pressure from the likes of Brian Burns and Marquis Haynes, who each earned a sack. This along with Jackson's lockdown coverage created a perfect storm to make big plays, and that's exactly what happened throughout the game.

Jackson and the rest of the defense will be looking to continue having success this week when they face Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who has thrown for four touchdowns and five interceptions on the year so far. Stopping this offense will certainly be a huge challenge for the Panthers with explosive receivers like DeAndre Hopkins (who is questionable as play at the time in which this is published), Christian Kirk, and future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald ready to strike, but if Jackson continues to prove that he is a legitimate lockdown corner, then Carolina's chances of winning on Sunday will be greatly increased.

