Jason La Canfora Names Panthers a 'Logical Landing Spot' for Aaron Rodgers

The thought of Aaron Rodgers in any other jersey than Green Bay doesn't seem right but the same could be said about Tom Brady before he left New England for Tampa Bay.

The Packers and Rodgers are at a standstill at the moment as Rodgers has stated that he no longer wants to play for the organization while the Packers have insisted on keeping him a part of their plans for 2021 and beyond. There has been tension building over the last several months but the Packers have made several roster moves over the years that have frustrated the franchise quarterback.

At this point, it seems inevitable that Rodgers will be on a new team in 2021. The question is, which one? In a recent article on CBS Sports, Jason La Canfora named the Carolina Panthers as one of six "logical landing spots" for Rodgers.

"Don't get caught up in what they are paying Sam Darnold; they just spent a ton just to move Teddy Bridgewater's contract. David Tepper ain't crying about $20M here or there. Darnold is still a big gamble; Rodgers provides 3-4 years of certainty."

Acquiring Rodgers would certainly boost the Panthers' odds of making the playoffs but it is not going to happen nor should it even be considered. Don't get me wrong, Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the NFL but it would take a king's ransom to make the trade happen. We're talking multiple 1st round picks and possibly a starter or two - the price tag will be extremely high. On the other end, the Packers may not budge and force Rodgers to stay in Green Bay.

To me, trading for Rodgers does not seem logical in any way, shape, or form. So, the Panthers should trade everything away for him to play, maybe, what? Three to four seasons? No thanks. Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer need to continue building this franchise from within and not minimize the window to win. If you trade for Rodgers, you're pressuring this team to win now, and having the youngest team in the NFL is not ready to live up to such lofty expectations.

Carolina needs to stay the course and develop Sam Darnold into a solid starting quarterback. Trading for Rodgers makes sense for some teams but not the Panthers.

La Canfora also listed the Broncos, Saints, Raiders, Eagles, and Dolphins as potential landing spots.

