Jason Simmons Leaves Panthers for Job with Raiders

Carolina Panthers defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach, Jason Simmons, is leaving to take a similar job with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports.

Earlier in the evening, the Panthers also lost wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson to the Pittsburgh Steelers who will also have the same role with his new team. These two departures mean that Carolina will have six new assistants on Matt Rhule's staff joining offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, offensive line coach James Campen, defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni, and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.