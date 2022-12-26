Jaycee Horn to Have Surgery on Broken Wrist

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is scheduled to have surgery on his wrist on Tuesday, interim head coach Steve Wilks told the media Monday afternoon. Horn broke his wrist during the win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

Despite the wrist being broken, there is no update as to whether or not this will sideline the second-year corner for the remainder of the season.

"Jaycee will have surgery on Tuesday and then at that point in time, we'll determine his availability. Whether he's able to come back or will he be done for the season. I've seen different scenarios where surgery goes well and they're able to club it up and he go play but we have to wait and see exactly what the doctors say."

In an effort to make up for Horn's loss, the Panthers are bringing in Josh Norman for a workout with the intention of signing him. The 35-year-old corner was a staple in Carolina's secondary during their run to the Super Bowl in 2015. If Horn is unable to play, Wilks stated that Keith Taylor Jr. would start in his place while Norman, if signed, would rotate in.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.