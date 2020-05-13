AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Jordan Gross, Steve Smith Make PFF Top 101 Players List

Schuyler Callihan

A pair of Carolina Panthers have appeared on Pro Football Focus' top 101 NFL players of the decade - offensive lineman Jordan Gross and wide receiver Steve Smith Sr.

Jordan Gross checked in at No. 73, while Steve Smith is ranked 90th.

Gross was a mainstay on the Panthers offensive line for 11 seasons (2003-13), was named a 3X Pro Bowler and was also recognized as an All-Pro in 2008. He was a big part in Carolina's success in 2004 leading the team to a Super Bowl appearance vs the New England Patriots. Since his retirement in 2013, the Panthers have had trouble finding their next franchise tackle of ten plus years.

As for Steve Smith Sr., I was a little shocked at how low he was ranked on this list. Personally, I thought he would be somewhere in the 60-70 range. No one expected Smith to have the career that he put together, especially after he went down with an injury in 2004. In Steve Smith fashion, he proved the pundits wrong and had the best year of his career in 2005 finishing with 103 receptions for 1,563 yards and 12 touchdowns. Smith put together several good seasons in Carolina prior to closing out his career with the Baltimore Ravens. 

These two will forever be recognized as Panthers greats and all-time greats. Do you think Gross and Smith should have been higher on this list or lower? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers Offseason Moves Cater to the Rebound of Matt Paradis

Carolina's most pivotal piece of the line needs to return to form in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Top Five Performances of Steve Smith's Career

Taking a look at Agent 89's greatest games

Jason Hewitt

Will Wisconsin LB Chris Orr Make the Panthers 53-Man Roster?

Wisconsin Inside Jake Kocorowski offers his thoughts and opinions on Chris Orr

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Hire Pat Stewart as Director of Player Personnel

The Panthers add a talented scout to their front office to serve as their director of player personnel.

Jack Duffy

Russell Okung Releases Statement on NLRB's Decision

The Panthers offensive lineman has spoken

Schuyler Callihan

Russell Okung to Appeal Dismissal of NFLPA Complaint

The Panthers offensive lineman is not backing down

Schuyler Callihan

Top Carolina Panthers Stories of the Week

Recapping some of our top articles from AllPanthers.com

Schuyler Callihan

Can Ian Thomas Fill Greg Olsen's Shoes?

The Panthers have a big hole to fill at tight end, is Ian Thomas the guy?

Schuyler Callihan

by

DJPanther15

WATCH: Stanley Thomas-Oliver III Highlights and Analysis

An inside look at the Panthers newest cornerback

Schuyler Callihan

by

Shunrice365

Projected Stats for Carolina Panthers Offensive Starters

Will Carolina's new faces put up big numbers in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan