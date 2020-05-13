Jordan Gross, Steve Smith Make PFF Top 101 Players List

A pair of Carolina Panthers have appeared on Pro Football Focus' top 101 NFL players of the decade - offensive lineman Jordan Gross and wide receiver Steve Smith Sr.

Jordan Gross checked in at No. 73, while Steve Smith is ranked 90th.

Gross was a mainstay on the Panthers offensive line for 11 seasons (2003-13), was named a 3X Pro Bowler and was also recognized as an All-Pro in 2008. He was a big part in Carolina's success in 2004 leading the team to a Super Bowl appearance vs the New England Patriots. Since his retirement in 2013, the Panthers have had trouble finding their next franchise tackle of ten plus years.

As for Steve Smith Sr., I was a little shocked at how low he was ranked on this list. Personally, I thought he would be somewhere in the 60-70 range. No one expected Smith to have the career that he put together, especially after he went down with an injury in 2004. In Steve Smith fashion, he proved the pundits wrong and had the best year of his career in 2005 finishing with 103 receptions for 1,563 yards and 12 touchdowns. Smith put together several good seasons in Carolina prior to closing out his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

These two will forever be recognized as Panthers greats and all-time greats. Do you think Gross and Smith should have been higher on this list or lower? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.