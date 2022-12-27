Josh Norman Chooses a New Jersey Number

One of the best corners in Carolina Panthers franchise history, Josh Norman, is back with the team after signing to the practice squad Monday afternoon. The deal happened largely due to the unknown status of starting corner Jaycee Horn, who broke his wrist in Saturday's win over Detroit.

In his second stint with the Panthers, Norman will not be sporting No. 24, which is currently being worn by fellow cornerback C.J. Henderson. Due to NFL rules, players can not switch or trade jersey numbers once the season begins. This time around, Norman will be seen with the No. 6 jersey.

According to interim head coach Steve Wilks, the expectation is that Norman will be up for this week's game against Tampa Bay but will not be thrown into the starting lineup. "We wouldn't throw that type of workload on anybody," Wilks said. He will, however, rotate in and be a factor.

The Panthers and Buccaneers are scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. EST.

