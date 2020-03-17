AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Mario Addison Leaves Carolina, Signs with Buffalo

Schuyler Callihan

On Monday, unrestricted free agent defensive end Mario Addison agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills on a three-year deal, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. 

Over the last seven seasons, Addison has become a crucial part of the Panthers defense. In the last three seasons alone he tallied 29.5 sacks and 27 tackles for loss, making him a staple in the team’s defense for just a shade under a decade. He’s made a living in the opponent’s backfield and will now reunite with former Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott in Buffalo.

Addison’s departure from Carolina was expected and also has a big part in the team’s recent signings of Chris Smith and Stephen Weatherly in attempt to rebuild the defensive line with younger talent. Addison’s production will certainly be missed, but it was in both party’s interest to move in separate directions. 

Addison wasn’t the only Panthers free agent to sign elsewhere as cornerback James Bradberry agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with the New York Giants. Free agency has just begun, so expect more movement to take place in Carolina over the course of the next couple of weeks. 

What do you think about Mario Addison signing with the Bills? Let us know your thought in the comment section below and discuss with fellow Panthers fans. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Panthers Allow Cam Newton to Seek Trade

Cam appears to be on the move

Schuyler Callihan

Panther Maven Mock Draft 6.0

A full seven-round projection of the Carolina Panthers draft picks

Schuyler Callihan

by

Jibbz

BREAKING: CB Juston Burris Signs with Panthers

Panthers ink former Cleveland Browns corner

Schuyler Callihan

by

Vchill29

BREAKING: James Bradberry Signs with New Team

Bradberry has decided to move on from Carolina

Schuyler Callihan

by

Vchill29

BREAKING: Panthers Sign Defensive End Stephen Weatherly to Two-Year Deal

The deal for the former Viking is worth $12.5 million.

Jason Hewitt

BREAKING: Panthers Release Safety Colin Jones

The special teams captain asked to be released after spending eight years in Carolina.

Jason Hewitt

Should the Panthers Franchise Tag Bradberry or Let Him Walk?

What will happen with James Bradberry?

John Pentol

Should the Panthers Show Interest in Bringing Back Thomas Davis?

A former Panther is now on the open market

Schuyler Callihan

by

IONO

Cam Newton to the Raiders?

A potential new landing spot for the Panthers QB1?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Panther Blue

Eric Reid Calls CBA "a Disaster"

The Panthers safety is not happy about the new agreement

Schuyler Callihan