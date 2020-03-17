Mario Addison Leaves Carolina, Signs with Buffalo

On Monday, unrestricted free agent defensive end Mario Addison agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills on a three-year deal, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

Over the last seven seasons, Addison has become a crucial part of the Panthers defense. In the last three seasons alone he tallied 29.5 sacks and 27 tackles for loss, making him a staple in the team’s defense for just a shade under a decade. He’s made a living in the opponent’s backfield and will now reunite with former Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott in Buffalo.

Addison’s departure from Carolina was expected and also has a big part in the team’s recent signings of Chris Smith and Stephen Weatherly in attempt to rebuild the defensive line with younger talent. Addison’s production will certainly be missed, but it was in both party’s interest to move in separate directions.

Addison wasn’t the only Panthers free agent to sign elsewhere as cornerback James Bradberry agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with the New York Giants. Free agency has just begun, so expect more movement to take place in Carolina over the course of the next couple of weeks.

What do you think about Mario Addison signing with the Bills?

